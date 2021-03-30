Spring storm brings snow, wind and highway closures to Manitoba

Strong, gusting winds and snow are pounding parts of Manitoba Tuesday morning as a strong low-pressure system rolls across the province.

Warnings and advisories are in place for several areas, and winds are reportedly gusting up to 70 km/h.

Highway conditions have deteriorated overnight, leading to closures in some areas.

Manitoba’s 511 service lists the following roads as being closed as of 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, due to poor winter driving conditions:

Highway 5, from Ochre River, to the Saskatchewan Border,

Highway 10, from Riding Mountain National Park, to Cowan,

Highway 6 from St. Laurent, Manitoba to Grahamdale,

Highway 278, from Hwy 278 to Hwy 68,

Highway 480, from to Shergrove to Silver Ridge,

Highway 272, from Pine Creek to Duck Bay,

Highway 269, from 364 to 276,

Highway 276, from 267 to Skounon,

Highway 364, from Fork River to Winnipegosis, and

Highway 20, from Fork River to Pine Creek.

Manitoba 511 reminds drivers that closure gates and/or variable message signs may not be present at closure locations.

Highways that are open may still be snow or ice covered or affected by reduced visibility in blowing snow, and caution wherever you travel Tuesday in Manitoba is recommended.

This is a developing story. More to come

- With files from CTV’s Renee Rodgers.