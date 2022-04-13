Spring storm 'crawled' into Manitoba: Environment Canada

Southern Manitoba has been hit with a major spring storm on Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, the storm “crawled” into Manitoba and then stalled near Altona. Forecasters said they were frustrated watching the Colorado low arrive in Manitoba and then stop. However, the storm is unpredictable.

Light snow started to fall in Winnipeg just before 4 a.m., with snowfall expected to intensify as the system pushes north into the Interlake. Environment Canada expects Winnipeg to be hit with 30 to 40 centimetres of snow.

The weather agency noted that Westman is expected to get the heaviest snowfall.

Strong north winds will continue to increase, at times gusting to 70 km/h, and blowing snow is expected to create quickly deteriorating travel conditions.

Heavy, wet snow will likely fall through Wednesday morning to midday, easing somewhat into the afternoon.

The bulk of Winnipeg’s snowfall is expected during this time while the Interlake and areas east of Lake Winnipeg will see the majority of their snow tonight and into Thursday.

Lighter snow will continue to fall overnight and throughout Thursday in Winnipeg and southeastern Manitoba, finally tapering off Friday morning as the system begins to push further east into northwestern Ontario.

As of Wednesday morning, the storm has started to arrive in northwestern Ontario, which will likely get walloped on Thursday.

- With files from CTV’s Jill Macyshon.