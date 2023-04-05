Spring storm forces school, bus cancellations around Manitoba
A number of schools and buses are cancelled on Wednesday amid a spring storm in southern Manitoba.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, a Colorado low is bringing significant snowfall, heavy winds and blowing snow to parts of the province.
Due to the weather and road conditions, the following schools are closed on Wednesday, April 5, 2023:
- Division scolaire franco-manitobaine – The following schools are closed: - École Lagimodière (Lorette), École Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne), École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie), École Réal-Bérard (Saint-Pierre-Joly), École Gabrielle-Roy (IDC), École Saint-Georges, École Saint-Jean-Baptiste, École Sainte-Agathe, École Noël-Ritchot (Saint-Norbert), École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude), École Aurèle Lemoine (Saint-Laurent), École Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes;
- Evergreen School Division – All schools are closed and buses are cancelled;
- Garden Valley School Division – All schools and bus routes are cancelled;
- Hanover School Division – All schools are closed;
- Interlake School Division – All schools are closed;
- Lord Selkirk School Division – All schools are closed, no buses are running, and staff are not expected to report to work;
- Prairie Rose School Division – All schools are closed;
- Red River Valley School Division – All schools are closed, and staff should work from home;
- Seine River School Division – All schools are closed;
- Sunrise School Division – All schools are closed and buses are not running.