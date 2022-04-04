Spring storm: Snowfall warnings in effect for Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

Most schools in Nova Scotia were closed and weather warnings were in effect Monday as a spring snowfall blanketed parts of the Maritimes.

Special weather statements changed to snowfall warnings for central and eastern parts of Prince Edward Island Monday afternoon. There were no school closures in P.E.I., Monday, but some schools dismissed students early.

There were no school closures or weather warnings in New Brunswick.

In Nova Scotia, schools were open in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, but all other schools in Nova Scotia were closed.

HRCE says it made the decision to keep schools open because less than 5 centimetres of snow was expected by 4 p.m. in the Halifax area, and temperatures were expected to remain above freezing through the day.

All HRCE schools are OPEN (April 4, 2022) & buses are running. Here’s what informed today's decision:



• A forecast of snow accumulation of less than 5 cm by 4pm;

• Temperature above freezing throughout school day.



How decisions are made: https://t.co/wZoMWIzpSO

— Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) April 4, 2022

However, school buses were not running Monday morning and, initially, no reason was given as to why. HRCE tweeted about buses at 7:51 a.m.

***UPDATE (7:47am): All schools in HRCE are open, however, transportation service providers have informed us that they are NOT running today (Monday, April 4, 2022).



We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.



More information to come.

— Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) April 4, 2022

HRCE confirmed Monday afternoon that service was pulled due to road conditions. It said a small number of students were taken to school by bus before the service was cancelled Monday morning. Those students were taken home by bus Monday afternoon, but HRCE said regular buses were not running.

Transportation Update:



A very small number of students were bused to school today before the service was cancelled due to road conditions. These students will be transported home by bus.



Regular school buses are not running this afternoon. We apologize for this inconvenience.

WEATHER WARNINGS IN EFFECT

— Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) April 4, 2022

On P.E.I., special weather statements changed to snowfall warnings for Kings and Queens counties Monday afternoon. Environment Canada said those areas will see periods of snow throughout the evening, tapering off by midnight. Eastern P.E.I. will see the highest snowfall amounts.

In Nova Scotia, a low-pressure system brought a mix of rain and snow to the province.

Snowfall warnings were in effect for most of the province throughout the day, with all counties under a snowfall warning by 4 p.m.

Environment Canada said some parts of northeastern Nova Scotia could see more than 30 centimetres of snow, while others will see between 15 and 25 centimetres.

Periods of snow will continue across Nova Scotia Monday evening and mix with rain along parts of the Atlantic coast. Precipitation will taper off from west to east Monday evening.