Spring storm wreaks havoc on Sask. roadways, power lines

A Spring storm, with wind gusts over 100 kilometres per hour in some parts, blew through Saskatchewan on Monday and resulted in multiple collisions.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Morse RCMP responded to a fatal eight-vehicle collision west of Chaplin on Highway 1. According to RCMP, a 22-year-old man driving a semi from Calgary was killed in the crash, while another was treated for minor injuries. According to RCMP five tractor trailer units, their semis, a large cube style van, a truck and a passenger van were involved.

Traffic was diverted around the area as police continued to investigate the crash and clean up of the vehicles involved.

As the storm made its way across the province throughout Monday, it caused another pileup near Moose Jaw. That crash involved 20 vehicles on the Trans-Canada Highway that were still being cleaned up Tuesday. A few people were taken to hospital with injuries, but no serious injuries were reported.

“We had over 20 vehicles involved so there was just no possible way to get through. We had shutdown the westbound traffic, we shut that down right at Thatcher drive east,” Staff Sgt. Taylor Edler with the Moose Jaw Police Service Community and Strategic Services, said.

Six other collisions were reported since 4 p.m. on Monday in Moose Jaw, also with no serious injuries.

In Regina, police responded to 13 reported collisions since 5:30 p.m. on Monday, including a few Tuesday morning. One crash resulted in minor injuries.

CONDITIONS NEAR SWIFT CURRENT

In Swift Current, police responded to multiple collisions. Traffic on Highway 1 was delayed as officers dealt with a crash. Cleanup of the crash was still happening on Tuesday.

“Around noon Swift Current RCMP responded to a multi-vehicle collision involving three semis and two passenger vehicles. One minor injury was reported in that instance,” Mandy Maier, RCMP spokesperson said.

POWER OUTAGES

The wicked winds and blowing snow lead to 130 outages on Monday night, knocking out power for at least 14,500 customers in the province.

In Eatonia, the power was out for about 11 hours, coming back on around 8 p.m.

“So things were getting a little cool in the house, we were down to about 13 degrees in the house when the power came back on,” Jenny Hagan, Eatonia resident, said.

Hagan said residents in nearby LaPorte were still powerless Tuesday morning.

SaskPower said it experienced a large number of outages Monday night, which ranged from Maple Creek to Prince Albert. Several of the communities impacted were expected to be without power overnight, as crews waited for safer conditions to work in.

"A lot of repairs weren't safe to undertake with conditions as they were. Thankfully though as the system moved through the province, we were able to get crews out as the conditions got better," Scott McGregor, SaskPower spokesperson said.

McGregor said SaskPower is optimistic all residents should have power restored by Tuesday evening. Anyone who comes across a downed power line should stay ten metres away from it and let SaskPower know.