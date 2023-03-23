Spring takes a backseat to more wintry weather in the forecast

While the calendar says it's spring, Mother Nature isn't quite done with winter just yet.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for southern Ontario, including Simcoe, Dufferin, Grey and Bruce counties, and Muskoka.

According to the national weather agency, the region is in for a wet and windy Saturday, with snow or freezing rain possible.

"Some impacts to travel will be possible Saturday morning," Environment Canada states.

The wintry precipitation will start Saturday morning and shift to rain as temperatures rise above zero in the afternoon.

Strong winds up to 70 or 80 kilometres per hour will sweep the region Saturday, with the potential for local power outages.

Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville and surrounding areas can also expect up to 10 centimetres of snow accumulation.