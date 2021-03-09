The weather continues to warm up in Winnipeg, which is good news for many as it's a sign that winter is slowly going back to sleep for another year.

While all the snow and ice is melting, leaving behind plenty of potential for the spring and summer months, it is also causing some problems around the city.

Every year during the melt, drainage issues pop up around Winnipeg, and right now 12 city crews are working around the clock to deal with them.

"We are opening those plugged locations. We have ice and snow melting but we have some of those catch basins, inlets and culverts that are still frozen and plugged," said Michael Cantor, who is the manager of street maintenance for the City of Winnipeg, "So they go with steamers and open those locations to allow the drainage to be more proper and better on the streets and ditches."

He said this problem is due to the fact that Winnipeg can have all four seasons during a single day -- warm weather that melts the snow during the day, but freezing temperatures at night, which can lead to the plugged situation.

Cantor said dealing with blocked drainage systems only happens for a few weeks.

"We will get into the warmer weather and those activities will stop and we will get into the spring cleanup," he said.

If Winnipeggers have concerns about drainage near them, they can call 311 and report the issue, the city is also offering free sandbags to people if they need to protect their property from water.

The other activity that city crews have to deal with once the snow starts melting is fixing potholes on city streets.

Cantor said, so far, the city has repaired around 4,600 potholes and there are 20 crews who are out constantly fixing the holes.

He said they use a cold mix to fill the holes as a temporary fix and then when the weather is warmer, they will break out the asphalt to provide a more permanent solution.