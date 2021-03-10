The weather over the next few days is expected to be sensational.

It's the type of forecast, according to builder Steve Barkhouse, which makes it perfect for spring home maintenance.

"Over the next couple of days is perfect for checking and fixing the caulking around doors and windows," said Barkhouse.

"As it dries, and weathers throughout the season, it can crack or pull away from the exterior. Many brands can be used down to -10, so it’s a great time to complete this task!"

But the list of "spring things to do" doesn’t end there.

Barkhouse, of Amsted Build Design, shares this list of "spring things to do" around your home.

The link to the seasonal maintenance checklist is here.

As for a rundown of what Barkhouse shared as some of the top tips for the season: