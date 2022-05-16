Spring weather returns to London, Ont.

It felt like mid-summer across southern Ontario this weekend after a strong ridge of high pressure and summer-like heat pushed the daytime high temperature into the upper twenties.

The warm and dry stretch of weather ended Monday with the passage of a cold front.

There have been seven days in May where the high has climbed above 20 C, and we are just crossing the halfway mark of the month. Conditions in the region are feeling closer to seasonal Monday, as a pattern shift has brought a return to spring weather.

The upper level pattern will feature a trough this week, and this means less stability in the weather and temperatures are on a rollercoaster ride.

A cold front will be moving through the area late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning, which will bring a cooler northwest wind. Daytime highs will dip back into the mid-teens.

Looking ahead to the Victoria Day long weekend, a warm-up is on the way Friday, but there is the chance for showers over the weekend, and highs are set to hold below normal Sunday and holiday Monday.

The greatest chance for rain over the weekend will arrive Saturday and linger into early Sunday morning.

The cloud cover is expected to clear Sunday afternoon, but with the clearing you can expect another drop in temperature.

If you are planning some outdoor fun for the unofficial kick off to summer, sunshine will make a comeback for the holiday Monday.