Springer hits walkoff single in 10th inning win against Detroit Tigers

George Springer drove in Danny Jansen with the winning run in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 4-3 walkoff win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.

With Jansen on second base as the automatic runner, Kevin Kiermaier moved him to third with a bunt. Right-hander Jose Cisnero came on and Springer drove his first pitch up the middle to end the game.

Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano (2-0) worked the top half of the inning as Toronto (8-4) won for the seventh time in eight games.

Tigers reliever Trey Wingenter blew a save opportunity in the ninth after loading the bases with nobody out. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled, Matt Chapman walked and Daulton Varsho was hit by a pitch.

Left-hander Chasen Shreve (0-1) came on to face Whit Merrifield, who drove in Guerrero with a sacrifice fly. Chapman tied the game when he came home on pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk's flyout.

Nick Maton and Kerry Carpenter hit homers off Toronto starter Kevin Gausman. Maton went deep in the fourth inning and Carpenter hit a two-run shot in the seventh.