Springwater Council approves 2022 budget

Springwater Council has approved next year's recommended budget increase.

In a press release, Springwater Council announced that the 2022 Budget has been approved with a 2.73 per cent municipal property tax increase over 2021 rates.

Residents can expect to see a 1.98 percent blended tax increase on their 2022 tax bill.

For the average Springwater home, assessed at $489,000, the approved blended rates amounts to a $79.87 increase over 2021 levels or $6.66 per month.

Next year's budget includes a 5.2 million dollar investment for a new fire station and other infrastructure improvements.

More information about Springwater's 2022 budget can be found here.