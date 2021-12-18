Springwater Council approves 2022 budget
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
Springwater Council has approved next year's recommended budget increase.
In a press release, Springwater Council announced that the 2022 Budget has been approved with a 2.73 per cent municipal property tax increase over 2021 rates.
Residents can expect to see a 1.98 percent blended tax increase on their 2022 tax bill.
For the average Springwater home, assessed at $489,000, the approved blended rates amounts to a $79.87 increase over 2021 levels or $6.66 per month.
Next year's budget includes a 5.2 million dollar investment for a new fire station and other infrastructure improvements.
More information about Springwater's 2022 budget can be found here.
