Springwater council approves construction on new 'much-needed' fire station

The Township of Springwater will have a new fire station after council gave the green light for a facility in Midhurst.

"This station will be an integral part of the Township's future Community Hub, to be located at 1132 Snow Valley Road," a news release stated.

The future Community Hub will encompass various amenities, including a recreational centre, a library, and meeting areas.

Councillors have earmarked $8,530,065 for the total project, which covers architectural consultants, the design-build contractor, and furnishings and security features.

Fire Chief Jeff Kirk said the new facility would provide "much-needed upgrades to our training, maintenance, and administrative functions."

The new station on Snow Valley Road will feature a four-bay apparatus area, support and vehicle maintenance sections, administration and training spaces, and residential areas, including a day room, kitchen, fitness space, and washroom facilities.

Construction is scheduled to start this summer, with a completion date expected in mid-2025.