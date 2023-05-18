Springwater council approves construction on new 'much-needed' fire station
The Township of Springwater will have a new fire station after council gave the green light for a facility in Midhurst.
"This station will be an integral part of the Township's future Community Hub, to be located at 1132 Snow Valley Road," a news release stated.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local news updates sent to your inbox
The future Community Hub will encompass various amenities, including a recreational centre, a library, and meeting areas.
Councillors have earmarked $8,530,065 for the total project, which covers architectural consultants, the design-build contractor, and furnishings and security features.
Fire Chief Jeff Kirk said the new facility would provide "much-needed upgrades to our training, maintenance, and administrative functions."
The new station on Snow Valley Road will feature a four-bay apparatus area, support and vehicle maintenance sections, administration and training spaces, and residential areas, including a day room, kitchen, fitness space, and washroom facilities.
Construction is scheduled to start this summer, with a completion date expected in mid-2025.
-
Downtown London, Ont. retailer wins national online awardFor 40 years Fisher and Company, now called Hanger9, has been a part of the downtown London retail landscape. Known as a brick and mortar-type of store, things changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Loaded gun seized in arrest outside Walker Road businessA 37-year-old man is facing multiple weapons charges after Windsor police say he was arrested leaving a Walker Road business.
-
Downtown Barrie's public art exhibition returns for 3rd yearA public art exhibition returns on display in downtown Barrie for its third year.
-
Report of impaired driving leads to assault, weapons chargesA complaint about a potentially impaired driver with a gun in the town of Matachewan, southeast of Timmins, led to the discovery of several weapons, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfiresNew air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.
-
Parents, guardians called in to help children as Halifax CUPE strike continuesAs Halifax-area striking school support workers spend an eighth day on the picket lines, some parents are being called into the classroom to help their children with special needs.
-
Here’s what is open and closed this Victoria Day holiday in London, Ont.The first long weekend of the summer is officially here and Londoners are eager to get out and enjoy the sunshine. So whether you’re wondering what’s open on the holiday itself or you’re looking for family friendly activities to do over the weekend, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Victoria Day holiday.
-
Fraudsters clone Chapman's Ice Cream Facebook page in attempt to scam publicOfficials with Chapman's Ice Cream are warning about a scam after the Markdale company's Facebook page was cloned by fraudsters trying to gain personal information with the temptation of a contest.
-
Smoky skies cause Stampeders to postpone Fanfest but not gameThe smoky skies have resulted in the Calgary Stampeders pressing pause on Fanfest.