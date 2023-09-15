Springwater Packers brand Mild Pepperonistix recalled due to listeria contamination: Health Canada
A brand of pepperoni sticks produced in Aylmer, Ont. have been recalled over possible listeria contamination, Health Canada said.
According to Health Canada, the Springwater Packers brand of Mild Pepperonistix is under a recall warning due to possible listeria contamination.
The health authority advises customers to not consume, sell, distribute or serve the recalled product.
The recall applies to 454g packages of the product that were packed on June 6, 2021, and is only in effect for Ontario.
According to Health Canada, food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but it can still make people sick. Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.
Listeria infection is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems.
