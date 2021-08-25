Spruce Grove man charged in January armed robbery: RCMP

Police have charged a man they believe was involved in a break-and-enter back in January.

On Jan. 28 around 7:15 a.m. St. Albert RCMP responded to a break-and-enter in progress in the Deer Ridge subdivision.

RCMP said the homeowner discovered an unknown man in the garage going through the cabinets. When the robber saw the homeowner, he threatened him with a wood saw and demanded car keys.

According to police, the man fled the scene in the homeowner’s vehicle.

Through an extensive investigation with the use of forensic services, the suspect was identified as Bo Brandon Blackwood, 26, of Spruce Grove.

Blackwood has been charged with robbery while armed with an offensive weapon.

He is schedule to appear in St. Albert provincial court on Aug. 30.