Spruce Grove Saturday evening shooting sends one man to hospital

RCMP are investigating a shooting in Spruce Grove, Alta. that sent a 20-year-old man to hospital.

Police responded at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting that occurred in the area of the 8000 block of Mcleod Avenue in Spruce Grove.

Officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Mounties, the shooting is believed to be targeted and that the suspect or suspects fled the scene in a grey SUV.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the Parkland detachment at 825-220-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.