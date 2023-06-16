SPS chief 'extremely disappointed' by Surrey council's decision to keep RCMP

The chief of Surrey's municipal police department says he's "extremely disappointed" by the city council's decision to dissolve his force and return to the RCMP. He's also warning that Surrey's police transition saga is not yet over.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Surrey Police Service Chief Const. Norm Lipinski said the council made its decision "despite the fact that three years' worth of financial and human investments" had gone into building up the SPS.

"It is concerning that council has made this decision, despite the province of B.C.’s clear and evidence-based recommendation that the City of Surrey continue its transition to SPS in order to ensure public safety for Surrey and across B.C.," Lipinski said.

He also noted that – though the city has the authority to choose the RCMP – its plan to transition back to the Mounties will need to satisfy binding conditions imposed by the provincial Ministry of Public Safety.

Minister Mike Farnworth has said his office will review Surrey's plan "quickly."

"As per the B.C. Police Act, the minister is responsible for ensuring an adequate and effective level of policing is maintained throughout B.C.," Lipinski said.

"The Minister must also be satisfied that the city’s plan to transition back to the RCMP meets the binding, non-negotiable conditions laid out in the Director of Police Services’ report."

Those conditions include requirements that the city hire a strategic implementation advisor for the process and develop individualized human resources plans for the Surrey Police Service and the RCMP.

The restaffing of Surrey RCMP must not be prioritized over filling other RCMP vacancies elsewhere in the province, according to the ministry.

Lipinski stopped short of directly calling on the minister to reject the city's plan for keeping the RCMP, but the chief constable said he remains "unwavering" in the belief that the SPS is the right decision for the city.

"After years of uncertainty regarding the future of policing in Surrey, SPS is imploring the province to provide a clear and swift response to council’s decision in the coming days," Lipinski said.

"Our 400 employees are understandably extremely concerned for their livelihoods. They left their previous jobs – and in some cases uprooted their families – in good faith, knowing this project had been approved by government to move forward over three years ago. They deserve a resolution once and for all, as do Surrey residents and business owners. It is past time for a clear and safe path forward for Surrey policing."