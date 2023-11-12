Squamish, B.C., man killed by avalanche in Alberta
A man from Squamish, B.C., was killed in an avalanche near the B.C.-Alta. border on Saturday, Mounties confirmed.
According to Avalanche Canada, it happened in Ranger Creek in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park.
Two ice climbers were reportedly starting their descent on foot from the base of the Lone Ranger ice climb when a wind slab avalanche hit them from above, sweeping the pair into a gully on the slope below.
A wind slab is one or more layers of snow that has been deposited by wind. This type of snowpack is often found on the sides of slopes.
The organization said one of the climbers was partially buried and was able to dig themselves out, while the other was fully buried and did not survive.
Alberta RCMP said rescuers found a 26-year-old woman on Saturday, but the man she was with wasn’t found.
On Sunday, Mounties said they were notified that the body of a 29-year-old Squamish resident was located and retrieved from under the snow.
Avalanche Canada warned that wind slab avalanches might occur again in the area on Monday.
With files from CTV News Calgary
