Squamish Nation asking people to avoid backcountry as fire risk grows

The May long weekend marks the kickoff to camping season, but with unseasonably warm weather settling in over the South Coast, the Squamish Nation is asking people to avoid parts of its traditional territory in an effort to prevent more wildfires.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, 20 wildland firefighters continue to battle the Shovelnose Creek fire burning in rugged terrain between Squamish and Whistler.

BCWS said people have been responsible for dozens of fires on the South Coast so far this year.

"We've had 26 fires to date and all of those have been human caused," said fire information officer Marg Drysdale. "So, we're asking people to be extremely cautious with any kind of open fire."

For the Squamish Nation, the area holds cultural significance, and it still bears fresh scars from at least half a dozen other wildfires in the last decade.

The nation says people frequently trespass on its territory to throw bush parties or shoot guns, and both of those activities can cause wildfires.

On top of that, the above-seasonal temperatures are causing a rapid melt of the snowpack in the area.

Rivers and streams are running fast and high and could cause washouts on the many forest service roads backcountry users drive on to access remote spots in the area.

For all of those reasons, the Squamish Nation is respectfully asking people to enjoy nature elsewhere for the time being.

The nation says there will be patrols in the area this long weekend.

"We want to make sure people are educated and aware but also are aware of the significance it has to the Squamish Nation peoples," said Wilson Williams, spokesperson for the Squamish Nation Council. "Those lands are very sacred to us. We want to make sure people are aware of that."