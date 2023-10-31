Squamish RCMP investigating 'hate-motivated' damage to Indigenous carving

Vandalism of an Indigenous carving in the Sea to Sky region is being investigated as "a hate-motivated incident", according to police.

The RCMP, in a statement, said the incident was reported to them on Monday by the Squamish Nation. A memorial carving near Tunnel Point and Lions Bay, dedicated to members of the George family, suffered "significant damage" and "nearby graffiti in the area indicates it was racially motivated," authorities say.

A spokesperson for the Mounties told CTV News in an email that the exact date of the vandalism has not yet been determined, but that it occurred some time after Oct. 27.

"Police have canvassed the area and are taking further investigative steps to find out who was behind this troubling incident," a news release from the Squamish RCMP said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 604-892-6100.