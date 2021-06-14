Squirrels found sick, dead after 'toxic substance' left in Richmond, B.C., park

A number of squirrels have been reported sick or dead this month after a "toxic substance" was left in a park in Richmond, B.C., according to police.

Richmond RCMP said a local resident reported the distressed or deceased squirrels in South Arm Park last Wednesday, prompting firefighters and city staff to cordon off parts of the area for public safety.

Firefighters have since confirmed a substance known as 1-octanethiol, a potentially dangerous compound that can cause headaches and vomiting in humans, was found in the park.

The toxic material has since been safely removed by an environment clean-up crew, authorities said.

"We have not received any reports of people or family pets falling ill, nor have there been any other instances reported in other city parks at this time," Cpl. Ian Henderson said in a news release.

"Richmond RCMP and the City of Richmond are putting out this public warning to ensure residents, particularly pet owners, be aware and keep an eye out for anything suspicious, including multiple dead or sick wildlife in a concentrated area."

Authorities are still working to determine how the substance ended up in South Arm Park, which remains open to the public.

"Whether it was placed in specific locations intentionally or simply dumped in the park, this substance has no place here, and our investigators are working to determine who was responsible," Henderson said.

Anyone who has information on the incident, or who witnesses someone dumping substances at the base of trees in Richmond, is asked to call the RCMP at 604-278-1212. People who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.