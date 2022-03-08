St. Albert brewery makes pink beer for International Women's Day

Endeavour Brewing Company in St. Albert brewed up a pale ale using a special blend to celebrate and support women on International Women’s Day.

This special batch of the End of Trail Pale Ale was made with the Punk Boots blend hops from the Yakima Chief Hops Farm.

The partnership between the two groups is intended to promote diversity in the hops industry and the brewing industry.

“While supporting women is obviously important for me as a woman, but it also allows us to have our voices and know that we are actually an integral part of this industry,” said Georgia Atkins, the co-owner of Endeavour Brewing.

“Not only do we enjoy beer, but we also help in the process of making it, we’re owners, we’re servers, we are brewers.”

The Pink Boot blend is used for this batch because women were involved in choosing which hops went into the blend, according to Atkins. She said it has citrus and floral notes, making for an “interesting beer.”

Some of the proceeds from this beer will go toward the Pink Boots Society Scholarship Fund and help more women enter the brewing industry.

The End of Trail Pale Ale will be available at various liquor stores in the Edmonton area, and people can also get a pint at the Endeavour Brewing taproom. This is the second time Endeavour Brewing has made a new brew for International Women’s Day.