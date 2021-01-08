A St. Albert city councillor is the latest politician to face backlash after travelling internationally over the holidays.

Sheena Hughes is facing a formal complaint for her decision to ignore public health guidelines and travel to Mexico.

Hughes, who is also serving as the deputy mayor, has until Wednesday to respond to the complaint that she violated the council code of conduct.

St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron says she cannot take any disciplinary action against the Hughes but suggested that she consider resigning.

"She has a lot of work ahead of her to regain the trust of St. Albertans," Heron told CTV News Edmonton. "If she's not running this fall then it might be easier on her family to end some of the pain now."

The mayor thanked residents for embracing public health guidelines and for their continued sacrifices.

"Whether the restrictions are rules or just guidelines doesn't really matter," she said. "This is about keeping each other safe."

Heron said all of the other members of St. Albert city council remained in the area over the holidays.