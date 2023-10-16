St. Albert fire hall cleared to reopen after asbestos tests came back negative

Fire Hall 2 in St. Albert is open again after it was temporarily closed over the weekend due to a potential asbestos release.

In a news release on Friday, the City of St. Albert said the potential release happened during drill work to install an alarm system at the hall, located at 100 Boudreau Road near Bellerose Drive.

The building was closed out of an abundance of caution.

On Monday, the city announced that asbestos tests had come back negative, and crews had returned to the hall at 6 p.m. on Saturday for the night shift.