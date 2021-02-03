Two St. Albert deputy fire chiefs have been accused of getting a shot that thousands of their frontline colleagues across the province have not: the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the president of the local firefighters union, members saw a deputy chief in line at a vaccine clinic.

IAFF Local 2130's Warren Gresik said the union also heard another deputy chief mentioned in conversation that he, too, had received a shot.

"We have members that were in line or queue to get the vaccination and were turned away because of shortages, to only find out that people that were not intended to receive the vaccine got it," Gresik told CTV News Edmonton.

"It's quite concerning."

He didn't say when the events apparently happened, but that a letter he sent 10 days ago requesting a conversation with St. Albert's fire chief went unanswered.

The city's deputy chief administrative officer said the city was aware of the allegation but unable to confirm whether it was true.

"We believe that only eligible staff should be getting the vaccination and have made that clear to our staff," a statement from Kerry Hilts read.

In addition to a fire chief and assistant chief who manages medical liaison, St. Albert has five deputy chief positions, three of which are permanent and two of which were added during the pandemic.

The province announced about three weeks earlier it was opening the vaccine queue to paramedics and emergency medical responders. Firefighters may be eligible if they also work as a paramedic.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health explained Wednesday afternoon that eligible frontline workers are contacted by phone or email by Alberta Health Services, which has obtained lists of names from managers.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said it was possible mistakes were made.

"That is not a deliberate choice in terms of adding people to the list who were not a part of the criteria, but was a result, again, of trying to reach out to many thousands of people in a very quick way," Hinshaw told reporters.

"Unfortunately, in some cases, those lists were not entirely up to date."

Gresik said his members, who witness every day some of the pandemic's worst impacts, had mixed emotions about the accusations against their chiefs.

"I think we have higher expectations."

"I understand their anger and outrage in St. Albert, for sure," the president of the provincial firefighters association, Brad Readman, added.

Queue jumping, if true, he said, is selfish.

"A fire chief would know full well that they’re not at risk to COVID-19. They’re not first-line. They’re not responding to calls on an ambulance. They’re not even on a firetruck."

The union says there is no other avenue to address the complaint in its collective agreement.

Hinshaw encouraged any workers who believe they've received a notification about the vaccine in error to contact AHS.