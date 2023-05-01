iHeartRadio

St. Albert grass fires under investigation


Flames burn in brush in the Grandin area of St. Albert on May 1, 2023.

Three grass fires in the Grandin area of St. Albert Monday morning are under investigation.

A resident told CTV News Edmonton they saw flames near Albert Lacombe Catholic Elementary School around 5 a.m. and called 911.

Video they took showed brush and trees on fire.

St. Albert Fire Services reminded the public that dry vegetation in the spring poses a fire hazard. 

