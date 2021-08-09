iHeartRadio

St. Albert massage therapist charged with sex assault, police seeking other victims

image.jpeg

A St. Albert, Alta., massage therapist has been arrested and charged with sexual assault. 

On July 24, a woman contacted St. Albert RCMP to report that she had been sexually assaulted during a massage appointment. 

Mounties investigated and charged Rizaly Parreno, 45, of St. Albert. 

Police say they believe there may be more victims and are encouraging them to come forward. 

