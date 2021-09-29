St. Albert massage therapist facing additional sexual assault charges: RCMP

Mounties have charged a 45-year-old St. Albert massage therapist with seven new counts of sexual assault, adding to one he was already facing from July.

The charges were laid against Rizaldy Parreno after a woman said she was sexually assaulted during a massage therapy appointment on July 24, RCMP said in a news release.

St. Albert Victim Services have been involved to help any victims.

Police encourage any other victims to come forward.

Parreno has been released from custody and is set to appear in court on Oct. 18.