St. Albert massage therapist pleads guilty to sexual assault

A St. Albert massage therapist has pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

Rizaldy Parreno was charged with seven counts of sexual assault in 2021.

Police began an investigation after a woman came forward alleging she was assaulted by Parreno during a massage therapy appointment.

On Monday, Parreno pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault.

He has been sentenced to 455 days in jail and 18 months of probation.