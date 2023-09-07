St. Albert resident injured in drive-by shooting with pellet gun

Police are looking for a grey Mazda and anyone who may have been in the vehicle after a person was shot on their driveway with a pellet gun in St. Albert last month.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Aug. 18.

According to Mounties, a four-door Mazda sedan drove by a home in Jensen Lakes and a person in the rear passenger seat fired a shot through the window.

The victim was not seriously injured.

Anyone with information about the car or the occupants is asked to call the St. Albert RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.