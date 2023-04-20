St. Albert school closed as RCMP investigate threat

A Grade 5 to 9 school in St. Albert will be closed Friday after a threat was found written inside it.

RCMP were called to Ecole Hillgrove School on Grosvenor Boulevard at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers are still investigating but RCMP said St. Albert Public Schools decided to cancel classes as a precaution.

Police will be at the school if it is reopened on Monday. RCMP did not say specifically what the threat was.