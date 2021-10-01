St. Albert school shifts to online learning for 2 weeks
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
An entire elementary school in St. Albert will learn from home for two weeks after it had a COVID-19 case.
Wild Rose Elementary School is shifting to online learning until Oct. 15.
St. Albert Public Schools’ School Covid Tracker displays the number of cases, outbreaks and classes that have moved online in the district.
Last week, Westglen school became the first in Edmonton to move to online learning due to a COVID-19 case in the 2021-22 school year.
Edmonton Public Schools is also tracking cases online.
