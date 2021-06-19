St. Albert to cancel Canada Day fireworks

The city of St. Albert says they will not be moving forward with their annual Canada Day fireworks display out of respect for survivors of the residential school system.

“The City of St. Albert encourages residents to spend this Canada Day considering both the opportunities and freedoms afforded to many within our country as well as the tragic history that our nation’s story has been built upon,” said Mayor Cathy Heron in a press release.

The city says a scaled back version of other Canada Day activities has been scheduled. The decision was announced Friday evening.

As for Edmonton’s Canada Day fireworks, the city says it’s planning on making the display higher to allow viewing from more places. Details on Canada Day will be announced next week, said the city.