St. Albert to turn the taps on at popular spray park Saturday

The Woodlands Water Play Park in St. Albert is scheduled to open Saturday.

City crews were on site early Friday morning preparing the park for the big opening.

“There is some excitement I think to try to get people active and out in the community,” said Shaun Percival, City of St. Albert Manager of Aquatics Services.

“There’s not a lot people can do right now so my hope is that the response from the community is going to be a positive one.”

As expected, there are COVID-19 restrictions in place, including a maximum of five people per group – unless from a single household.

Groups cannot interact with other groups and the city is asking people to keep their visits to a maximum of two hours.

"One difference that users will see this year from last year's COVID model is we actually added additional staffing resources onto the park for when we hit our peak times,” Percival explained,

Percival said staff will walk the park and help educate people about COVID-19 rules in place.

"(They'll help) to just make sure that people are staying safe overall," Percival added.

The City of St. Albert also suggests dressing for your activity ahead of time as changerooms are not available.

Masks must be worn in the spray park washrooms at all times.