St. Albert transit user jumped twice by same group: RCMP

St. Albert RCMP are searching for video of an assault that happened at the city's centre transit terminal on Wednesday.

Mounties say an 18-year-old male was attacked twice by a group of "several" other males around 4:50 p.m.

"The suspects jumped the male a second time around the same location and took his cell phone," investigators said.

They say there were several witnesses to the assault and robbery, and believe there is video footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers.