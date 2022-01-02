St. Amant on the verge of staffing emergency after dozens of COVID-19 cases

St. Amant is on the cusp of declaring a 'staffing emergency' after dozens of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The autism-focused non-profit offers a range of services, including childcare, school and residences for complex care.

In a letter obtained by CTV News, St. Amant's CEO and president John Leggat tells families using the services that 53 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Later in the letter, which was sent on New Year's Eve, Leggat says 45 of the cases are among staff and eight are in people using the services.

According to Leggat, staff contingency plans are in use and the organization is considering redeploying staff from other areas of the organization to residential support roles.

Leggat went on to say the greatest risk is in the community residential program. To combat this, St. Amant is contacting families about who can take a family member home, staff are being asked to consider a temporary live-in role, and all casuals are being brought in.

"This is a very challenging time, and we are counting on everyone to help out. This may mean an extension of the St.Amant School closure and potentially may affect Autism Programs service delivery," said Leggat in the letter.

Leggat said the next week and staffing numbers will determine how St. Amant moves forward.

At this time, St. Amant's River Road Child Care remains closed while the organization waits for Public Health guidance on reopening.

CTV News reached out to St. Amant, which declined to comment.