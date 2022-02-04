St. Andrews councillor on unpaid leave of absence after video laughing at visually impaired man

A St. Andrews councillor is taking an unpaid leave of absence after a video emerged in which the councillor is heard laughing at a man who appears to live with a visual impairment.

In a statement posted on the R.M. of St. Andrews website Friday, Coun. Matthew Prychun apologized for what he called his 'spontaneous reaction' in the video.

"While I mean no harm or disrespect to anyone, I do realize that my reaction was in no way appropriate," the statement reads.

"For the next month, I will be taking an unpaid leave of absence from Council to reflect and to better myself."

The statement comes nearly a week after the video was recorded at a rally outside Winnipeg's City Hall on January 29.

In the video, the councillor is heard laughing at a man with a mobility cane as he tries to make his way through the crowd on the sidewalk.

"Oh boy this guy’s going to have trouble,” Prychun is heard saying in the video before laughing.

The video has prompted backlash on social media and calls for Prychun to resign.

"I thought it was rather disgusting. It was surprising. I would think that a person in his position would have better sense," St. Andrews resident Karen McKenzie told CTV News.

She said in response to the video, multiple residents in the community have been sending donations to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB).

"I think it's safe to say that a few people have taken that up as a way to show our support for the gentleman who was disenfranchised," McKenzie said, adding she has sent a letter to the St. Andrews council voicing her concerns with the councillor's actions.

In his statement on Friday, the councillor said he plans to make a donation to CNIB, and will reach out to someone who lives with a visual impairment to better understand the challenges they face.

"I feel very badly and I am truly sorry," the statement reads. "I take full responsibility for my actions, and I do sincerely apologize."

-with files from CTV's Jeff Keele