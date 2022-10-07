St. Catherine of Sienna school comes through with Thanksgiving food drive
It was a lesson in giving Friday for students of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Elementary School.
Students gathered to help load close to three thousand pounds of food into a truck for the London Food Bank.
It’s the result of a Thanksgiving food drive held by the students.
Student Melanie Odulaja said it feels good to help others.
“It just feels like very good to give to people that are either less fortunate or need it more than we do, because we do have a lot of kids in this school, and I think like most of them are well off. So, to just like help out is just so fun.”
The food bank helps feed more than 11,000 Londoners every month, said food bank co-director, Jane Roy.
“It’s definitely heartening for us when we come in and we see the young people excited, excited about the food that they’re giving, and excited to bring the boxes out, and excited to run a food drive.”
