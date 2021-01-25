Two cases of COVID-19 have cancelled some classes at St. Charles College in Greater Sudbury.

Sudbury Catholic District School Board said on its website Monday that as a result of the cases, a Grade 7/8 French immersion class, a Grade 11 chemistry class and a Grade 11 music class have all been dismissed.

An outbreak has not been declared at the school by Public Health Sudbury & Districts, so the rest of the classes are operating.

With the new cases, a total of five Catholic Schools have been affected by COVID: St. David School (13 cases, outbreak declared); St. Albert Learning Centre (one case, school remains open); Pius XII School (three cases, outbreak declared); and Marymount Academy (one case, classes cancelled due to staffing shortage.)