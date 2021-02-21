In a Feb. 20 letter issued to parents and staff, the Sudbury Catholic District School Board said it has dismissed the Grade R7C class at St. Charles College in Sudbury following a positive COVID-19 test. The news comes less than two weeks after an outbreak at the school was declared over.

The school board said the dismissal is effective immediately until March 2 and that the situation is currently “under active investigation.”





Letter issued by the Sudbury Catholic School Board on Feb. 20 dismissing the Grade R7C class due to a positive COVID-19 test. Feb. 20/20

Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) declared an outbreak at St. Charles College on Jan. 27 after two individuals from the school tested positive for COVID-19. A total of four cases were confirmed, before the outbreak ended.

This is now the fifth case and the only one currently active.



“Public Health continues to investigate the situation and if any risks to the school community are identified, they may direct additional measures,” read the release. “The situation will be monitored closely, and we will provide timely updates on our school and board websites.”

Public health officials will notify all parents or guardians and staff who have been identified as close contacts.

Should parents chose to keep their children home as a precaution, the board said it plans to work with students to make arrangements for continued learning when possible.

Parents or guardians will questions are encouraged to call the school as well as check the website for updated information.