St. Charles College teacher in Sudbury charged with sexual assault

Sudbury police are releasing few details, but they have charged a 56-year-old male teacher at St. Charles College with sexually assaulting students under the age of 16.

Police said in a news release Thursday they received the complaint on June 23 "of inappropriate behaviour and touching."

"Due to the sensitive nature of the incident and in order to protect the survivors’ identities, no further details will be provided," police said.

"The man appeared in bail court on today’s date."

The teacher is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference. There may be more victims, police added.

"Based on the investigation, there are concerns that there may be other survivors," police said.

"We sincerely hope the arrest of this man will empower other survivors of sexual assault to report their experiences to police."

Anyone who has experienced sexual assault can call 911 if they are in danger, or 705-675-9171 for non-emergency situations, or you online through the online reporting option on the police website.

"We recognize that this is a very difficult time for survivors and we want to provide you with the assistance, resources and support that you require," police said.