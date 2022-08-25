St. Charles gets new splash pad, community centre upgrades

Residents of a small northern Ontario town 60 kilometres east of Sudbury are celebrating the official opening of the new splash pad and the announcement of a federal grant to make improvements to the local community centre.

The birth of Lise Branconnier's first grandchild, Parker, seven years ago prompted the idea for the St. Charles splash pad, she told CTV News.

With only two public parks in the town and nothing else like it nearby, Branconnier got to work making her dream of a fun place for local children to play a reality.

Over the years, she and a group of other volunteers were able to raise $50,000 by hosting events such as bazaars, bingo and even a concert with ABBA music.

The splash pad on Casimir Road opened on June 30 with the help of provincial and federal grant money and "it has been used every day by children from St. Charles and other surrounding towns," Branconnier said.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday along with an announcement that the community centre will receive more than $190,000 for upgrades that will increase accessibility, safety and energy efficiency from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor).

Three grandchildren later, her vision has expanded.

"I have other plans now for a basketball court and a new play structure, my dream is not completely finished," she said.

As for where she gets her drive, "I was raised by two parents that did the same thing for this community. I’ve been here 59 years and my mom and dad are 81 and 79," Branconnier said.

The FedNor money is provided through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund and will be used to:

Install a high-efficiency furnace

Upgrade insulations, windows doors and trim

Increased accessibility for the kitchen, ticket booth and bar

Add a fully-accessible family washroom

Install entrance ramps and wheelchair lift for the stage

Upgrade kitchen facilities, Wi-Fi and fire alarm systems

Install a digital events sign

The last upgrade to the community centre was completed in 2000 through a $125,000 grant from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund.