St. Clair College celebrates grand opening of expanded student centre

St. Clair College’s Student Representative Council (SRC) Inc. is celebrating the grand opening of its expanded Student Centre.

The event will take place on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

It will feature the unveiling of “Nexus”: the state-of-the-art arena and broadcasting facility of Saints Gaming, the college’s esports team, and the associated Esports Administration and Entrepreneurship academic program.

In 2016, St. Clair became one of the first Canadian postsecondary schools to introduce esports as both a varsity pursuit and a program-of-study. Since then, Saints Gaming teams have won numerous national and international tournaments and league titles, with their games regularly viewed by hundreds of thousands of esports spectators on streaming services.

Earlier this month, its Rocket League squad was included in the Canadian national team participating in the first esports tournament staged in conjunction with the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Also during the grand opening, the SRC will designate much of the Student Centre as The Don France Student Commons. The naming pays tribute to the council’s general manager/executive director, Don France, for his quarter-century of mentorship of student leaders and his advocacy on behalf of all students. France’s retirement party will also take place in the Student Centre on Wednesday.

The refurbishment of the Student Centre was part of the $23-million construction of the new academic tower at the college. On top of the ground floor Student Centre are two new storeys of classrooms, offices and lounge space, housing the Zekelman Schools of Business and Information Technology.

Other upgrades and expanded facilities within the Student Centre include student lounges and the college’s main open computer lab. The facility remains the site, also, of an assortment of SRC-owned-and-operated food services (including Griff’s Cavern licensed restaurant), the council’s main office and corporate board-room, and the Genesis Entrepreneurship Centre.

The building costs were split between the college’s administration and the SRC.