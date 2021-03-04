St. Clair College has reported two students living on residence at the Windsor main campus have tested positive for COVID-19.

A news release issued by the college Thursday says both students had direct contact with each other without appropriate PPE.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has been in contact with the students who have been ordered to self-isolate.

The college says it is working with WECHU as it investigates the cases and “assesses the level of risk at the residence, which is currently considered low because of strong cleaning and COVID protocols in the residence’s common areas.”

Residence and college staff have asked all students living in residence to monitor themselves for any COVID-19 symptoms. If they develop symptoms, students are to immediately self-isolate and let residence staff know.

All students are reminded to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

As part of the college’s COVID-19 plan, all staff and students are required to fill out an online questionnaire to access the campus and residence.

“St. Clair College community extends its best wishes for a speedy and thorough recovery to both students,” the news release says.

The college says it will provide updates as information is received from the health unit.