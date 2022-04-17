St. Clair College Easter brunch event returns after two-year hiatus

The annual St. Clair College Centre for the Arts Easter Brunch returned with in-person dining on Sunday after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Five hundred tickets sold out in about two weeks, according to organizers who say they’re already looking ahead to Mother’s Day.

“We're extremely excited after a two-year hiatus to have Easter brunch back here at the Center for the Arts,” says Joe D’Angela, director of operations.

“It's good to see that things are returning back to normal and having the activity back in our ballrooms.”

D’Angela suggests anyone interested in booking reservations for May to act fast, noting it will be a similar setup and that tickets are already 50 per cent sold.

“It’s reservation only by calling the Chrysler Theatre Box Office. Reservation times are 11, 11:30 and 12 o'clock,” D’Angela explains all reservations are for private tables. “We're still adhering to some restrictions and it makes people a lot more comfortable that they're sitting on their own private table they're not sitting with other guests.”

D’Angela adds, “in the past that we would put 800 people in the ballroom, but we've decided this year to keep it around 500. We just want people to be really comfortable coming in dining with us know.”