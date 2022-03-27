St. Clair College men's basketball team guaranteed first national medal in program history
The St. Clair College Men’s Basketball team is guaranteed its first national medal in program history Sunday.
That's because the Saints defeated the top-ranked Vancouver Island University Mariners in the CCAA National Championship semi-final Saturday evening 109-90.
The Saints have now advanced to the gold medal game against the Humber Hawks.
Following a slight two-point lead at halftime, the Saints surged ahead to an 11-point lead by the end of the third quarter.
#CCAAmbb2022 | The @4imprintcanada players of the games were Jalen Harmon from St. Clair and Richard Henderson from VIU. pic.twitter.com/wJAZnN8MmY— CCAA ���� ACSC (@CCAAsportsACSC) March 27, 2022
A 36-point output in the fourth saw St. Clair grow their lead to 28 points with a few minutes remaining, allowing Saints fans in attendance at Humber College — home of the CCAA National Championship tournament — to celebrate as the final seconds ran off the clock.
Jalen Harmon of Ypsilanti, Mich. earned Player of the Game honours for the Saints, securing a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds.
David Gomez Jr. of Pontiac, Mich. secured a game-high 30 points — while teammate Chad-Vincent Simon of Scarborough also recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.