St. Clair College men's basketball team wins silver at Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association title game

The St. Clair College Men’s Basketball came up just short in its first bid for a national title Sunday.

The Saints lost a tough game 101-94 to host Humber College Hawks Sunday night in Etobicoke, taking the silver medal.

The Saints fell behind by 17 points early in the third quarter but mounted a huge comeback, trailing by just three points (93-90) with 2:45 remaining in the game. But the Hawks managed to keep the Saints in check down the stretch.

St. Clair’s David Gomez Jr. scored a game high 37 points and was named Player of the Game. Teammates Chad Vincent-Simon scored 18 points and added six rebounds and four assists, while Jalen Harmon was the only other Saint to reach double figures with 15 points and three rebounds.