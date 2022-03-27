iHeartRadio

St. Clair College men's basketball team wins silver at Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association title game

St. Clair College Men’s Basketball silver medal team 2022 on March 27, 2022. (Supplied)

The St. Clair College Men’s Basketball came up just short in its first bid for a national title Sunday.

The Saints lost a tough game 101-94 to host Humber College Hawks Sunday night in Etobicoke, taking the silver medal.

The Saints fell behind by 17 points early in the third quarter but mounted a huge comeback, trailing by just three points (93-90) with 2:45 remaining in the game. But the Hawks managed to keep the Saints in check down the stretch.

St. Clair’s David Gomez Jr.  scored a game high 37 points and was named Player of the Game. Teammates Chad Vincent-Simon  scored 18 points and added six rebounds and four assists, while Jalen Harmon  was the only other Saint to reach double figures with 15 points and three rebounds.

12