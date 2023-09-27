St. Clair College names its 7th president

The St. Clair College Board of Governors has unanimously approved a new president for the college.

Michael Silvaggi has been appointed the college’s seventh president following an extensive nationwide search.

“Michael Silvaggi embodies the core values of St. Clair College – 'excellence in all he does' and 'transforming lives and strengthening communities'," Jean Piccinato, chair of the St. Clair College Board of Governors, said in a news release. "His leadership is expected to usher in a new era of prosperity for the College and the broader community."

Silvaggi’s journey at St. Clair College is a “testament to his dedication and commitment to the institution,” officials say. He started as a clerk in the accounts payable department in 2000 and swift progressed through various roles, demonstrating leadership and management skills.

. “Obviously overjoyed and excited,” said the 49-year-old. “When you see that doors are opening don't hesitate to go for it.”

Throughout his 23 years with the college, Silvaggi has held positions in leadership including associate registrar and associate vice president, student services and registrar. In April 2022, he was appointed vice president, academic and registrar, a role in which he excelled, officials say.

Silvaggi holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours Business Administration) from the University of Windsor and a Master of Adult Education from St. Francis Xavier University.

“A staunch advocate of St. Clair College's role in the community, Michael is deeply committed to nurturing students' minds and vocational competencies to help them succeed in society,” the release said. “He firmly believes in community engagement and has actively supported local elementary and secondary schools through leadership and service.”

Silvaggi also serves as a board of governor member at Assumption University and member of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board's Parent Involvement Committee, demonstrating his dedication to all levels of education.

Silvaggi says he has admired France’s style of leadership and looks to continue her legacy.

“She has done her job well and has certainly laid a path that we can all follow,” said Silvaggi.

He will officially resume his role on June 1, 2024.