St. Clair College 'Polar Plunge' gets participants out in the snow
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The annual Polar Plunge at St. Clair College had a different look this year.
Participants took pledges to jump in snow banks, pour water over their heads, take ice cold baths, or participate in snow-related activities — all in support of Special Olympics.
The event is student-driven.
“So they're out here to support our athletes, for their upcoming games, and to support Special Olympics Ontario,” community liaison officer Terry Seguin said. “Together, the law enforcement community and the community itself, have gotten together to raise tens of millions of dollars to support these athletes."
More than $300,000 has been raised locally toward Special Olympics Ontario since 2015.
