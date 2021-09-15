St. Clair College reports 7 COVID-19 cases, impacting 117 students

St. Clair College officials say seven COVID-19 cases have been identified by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit since classes resumed for in-person learning earlier this month.

College spokesperson John Fairley says the health unit indicated the cases did not result from interactions at the college, but from individuals who acquired it elsewhere.

He says 117 letters have gone out asking students to monitor for symptoms. The students who were potentially exposed can find their materials online.

“All learning material has been posted on the student blackboard system,” says Fairley.

None of the cases has resulted in any outbreaks on campus.

Fairley says so far 78 per cent of students are fully vaccinated and 14.4 per cent have at least one dose. The remaining 7.6 per cent have chosen to not get a vaccination or disclose status.

The college has daily screening at every door. For those who are not fully vaccinated, the college provides rapid testing for every 72 hours.