St. Clair College to conduct emergency ‘active attacker’ communication scenario in Chatham

St. Clair College will conduct its third active attacker exercise for staff and students at its Chatham campus on Thursday.

The final test scenario will take place Thursday, April 13 at 2:15 p.m.

St. Clair College officials say the date and time of the emergency communication scenario has already been communicated to all staff, students, neighbouring school, senior living residences and churches nearby.

The college has conducted all campus scenarios over the past month at both Windsor campuses. Officials say the scenarios were well received and had important feedback from participants.

Chatham Campus: Reminder that tomorrow we will be conducting a test of our emergency system at 2:15 pm. This will only be a test and not an actual emergency. pic.twitter.com/1vaUXttwGU

This week, college staff and student leaders have been reminding students to download the Alertus emergency communication app to their phones. There will be test messaging on the app, computer screens and classroom discussions as part of the scenario.

Thursday’s exercise is exclusively a communication exercise. No one is expected to run, hide or fight during the scenario.

Officials say a pre-message will be sent five minutes before the emergency message. The test message will be sent out at the time of the exercise and students in class will be asked to watch the St. Clair College Active Attacker video produced by the College.

The college has been working with Chatham-Kent police in preparation for the communication exercise.